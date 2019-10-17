Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires Shares of 1,140 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,872,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,080,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 88.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,783,000 after buying an additional 718,312 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 733,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,133,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,941,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total value of $467,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total value of $855,855.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $15.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.26. The stock had a trading volume of 322,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,934. Pool Co. has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $205.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

