SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,080.78 ($40.26).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 3,014 ($39.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,927.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,967.26. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,226 ($42.15).

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 40,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,150 ($41.16), for a total value of £1,265,827.50 ($1,654,027.83).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.