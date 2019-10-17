Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 550 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after acquiring an additional 895,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,323,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 43.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,722. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

