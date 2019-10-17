Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $186.12. 50,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,700. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

