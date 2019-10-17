Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 664,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.07. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

