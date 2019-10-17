Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 39.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 205.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 116.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,690. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

