savedroid (SVD) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One savedroid token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Tidex and IDEX. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $521,170.00 and $19.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00043069 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.48 or 0.05992616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00043972 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

