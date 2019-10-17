Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.81

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $12.12. Savaria shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 80,289 shares changing hands.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.23 million and a PE ratio of 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)
Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.
