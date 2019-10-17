Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 705,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 226% from the average session volume of 216,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.96.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

