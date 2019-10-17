Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, 3,555 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 73,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

The company has a market cap of $95.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

