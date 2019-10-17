Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Sandon Capital Investments stock remained flat at $A$0.87 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 239,900 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 million and a P/E ratio of -217.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.85. Sandon Capital Investments has a 1-year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of A$0.99 ($0.70).

Get Sandon Capital Investments alerts:

In other Sandon Capital Investments news, insider Gabriel Radzyminski 385,826 shares of Sandon Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. Also, insider Ronald (Ron) Brierley 14,184,618 shares of Sandon Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publically owned investment manager. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in equity markets across the globe. It invests in various companies in natural resource sectors of the equity markets worldwide. The investments of the firm are managed by BlackRock Investment Management UK Limited.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandon Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandon Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.