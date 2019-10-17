Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $389,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 261.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000.

NULV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.11. 3,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

