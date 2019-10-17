Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 115,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 980.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,207. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.