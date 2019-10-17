Safehold (SAFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAFE stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.35. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 22,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $764,746.20. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 499,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,458,906. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.83.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

