SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $12.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00854962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00178656 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00088525 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004214 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

