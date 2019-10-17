Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sabre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 214,980 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sabre by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 212,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Sabre by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

