Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 300,000 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,407,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 286,144 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,153.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 413,875 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $1,949,351.25.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 509,906 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $2,411,855.38.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 147,901 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $699,571.73.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 101,595 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $478,512.45.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 229,284 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $1,077,634.80.

NYSE:PPR opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,181,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 454,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.