RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.13

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $155.13 and traded as high as $127.80. RPS Group shares last traded at $124.60, with a volume of 98,407 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 131 ($1.71) price target on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RPS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.12).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $282.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPS Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 25,000 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £31,250 ($40,833.66).

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

