Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have outperformed the industry year to date. This impressive performance can be primarily attributed to solid earnings surprise history. Also, higher passenger ticket as well as onboard and other revenues continues to provide a boost to the company. Meanwhile, it has been witnessing solid booking trend for quite some time, which is likely to continue in the near term. The demand for the company’s all brands and itineraries increased sharply over the past year. Management noted that the Wave Season has seen a solid start and overall booking in 2019 is likely to exceed the record high mark in 2018. Nonetheless, higher costs, currency and other macroeconomic headwinds might hurt its profitability in the near term. Of late, earnings estimate for both current-quarter and year have been stable. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.30.

RCL opened at $108.32 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after buying an additional 210,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after purchasing an additional 816,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 505,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

