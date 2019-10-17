Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $131.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,464,684.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,974. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

