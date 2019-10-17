Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,222 Shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDO opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

