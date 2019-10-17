Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Banco Santander reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 218.57 ($2.86).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 190.70 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.52. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of $957.29 million and a P/E ratio of 73.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

