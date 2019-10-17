Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,000 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 375.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,627,000 after acquiring an additional 369,222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,104,000 after acquiring an additional 296,619 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $15,469,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 10,838 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,164,001.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,938 shares of company stock worth $8,461,381. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

