Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTY. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$54.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$52.54 and a 52-week high of C$73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.