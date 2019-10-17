Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.55 Million Position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 269,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 828,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Shares of ENIC opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Enel Chile SA – has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.