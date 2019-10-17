Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.48 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

