Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter worth $25,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,719,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,488,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mercury General by 263.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 136,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mercury General by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,649,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,079,000 after buying an additional 121,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 661.3% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 139,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 121,056 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

