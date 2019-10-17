Royal Bank of Canada Buys 427 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 70,821 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $70.24 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

