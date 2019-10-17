Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Shares Down 3.1%

Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, 519,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,326,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $339.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.