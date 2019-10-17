Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 294.79.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

