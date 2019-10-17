Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 700 IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,867,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,542,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,230,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,280,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $38.26. 6,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,629. IAA has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IAA in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.