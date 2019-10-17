Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 7,545 Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 811,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

