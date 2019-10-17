River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Co Ltd (LON:RMMC) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.98 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 159.89 ($2.09), approximately 16,734 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 67,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.85.

About River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

