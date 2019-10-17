Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, C2CX and Bittrex. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $18.70 million and $1.10 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, OKEx, C2CX, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, DragonEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

