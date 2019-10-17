RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$327.57 million during the quarter.

