Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) price objective (down from GBX 4,340 ($56.71)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective (down from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,414.55 ($57.68).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,968.50 ($51.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,463.93.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

