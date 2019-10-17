Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective (down from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) price objective (down from GBX 4,340 ($56.71)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,414.55 ($57.68).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,968 ($51.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,141.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,463.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 173.14 ($2.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total transaction of £336.56 ($439.78).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

