RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, Director Baruch Halpern sold 11,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $29,915.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,231 shares in the company, valued at $512,062.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 17,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $47,169.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,326,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,707,348.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,962 shares of company stock valued at $211,912. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

