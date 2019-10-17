Reviewing Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & Banco Santander (OTCMKTS:SAN)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $57.19 billion 1.21 $9.22 billion $0.55 7.75 Metro Bank $344.86 million 0.69 N/A N/A N/A

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banco Santander and Metro Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 3 3 0 2.50 Metro Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Banco Santander’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 14.99% 7.27% 0.53% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Metro Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; and real estate investment, leasing, securitization, fund management, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, securities investment, financial advisory, sports, electricity production, and Internet activities. Further, the company offers asset management and private banking services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,217 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

