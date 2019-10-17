Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of RVNC opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $618.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 146,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 428,900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 654.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 882,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 765,701 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

