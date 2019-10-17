Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

RVNC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $618.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $26.89.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

