Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Rev Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,547.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,186.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,272.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rev Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Rev Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rev Group during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rev Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rev Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Rev Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $755.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

