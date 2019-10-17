Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) PT Set at $200.00 by Guggenheim

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) has been given a $200.00 price target by Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

NYSE RH traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $185.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,952. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $184.54.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $706,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,790 shares of company stock valued at $9,872,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.