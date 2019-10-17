Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Resonant and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resonant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Resonant has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 6,314.32% and a negative return on equity of 137.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Fox purchased 396,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,200.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $38,373 in the last three months. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

