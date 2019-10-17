Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 27.80 and a current ratio of 27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 239.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Research Frontiers by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Research Frontiers by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Research Frontiers by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

