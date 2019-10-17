Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $247,225.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $413,462.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $852,500. Company insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 711,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.