Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s previous close.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. First Analysis upped their target price on Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Repligen has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,485,547.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,940,000 after acquiring an additional 305,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,284 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.