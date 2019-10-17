Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Set at $16.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 3,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,781. The firm has a market cap of $424.73 million, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of -0.04. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.74% of Repay as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

