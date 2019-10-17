Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.68 ($78.69).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €54.86 ($63.79). 1,173,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.28. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.