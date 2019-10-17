Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $831,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.90.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $164.11 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

